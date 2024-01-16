Poppy's Cobble Hill - Degraw St
PASTRIES
- MATCHA MORNING BUN$8.00
buttery, flakey croissant dough rolled filled with matchaful matcha and vanilla sugar.
buttery, flakey croissant dough rolled filled with matchaful matcha and vanilla sugar.
- SALTY CHOCOLATE ORANGE HALVA | HAS SESAME$16.00
(7 pieces) halva is a soft, fudge-like candy made out of sesame paste. There are so many different versions, but ours is flavored with vanilla, candied orange peel, cocoa nibs and maldon salt
(7 pieces) halva is a soft, fudge-like candy made out of sesame paste. There are so many different versions, but ours is flavored with vanilla, candied orange peel, cocoa nibs and maldon salt
- BISCUIT$6.00
large, flaky buttermilk biscuit, with a crispy crust and soft center. flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, butter, buttermilk
large, flaky buttermilk biscuit, with a crispy crust and soft center. flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, butter, buttermilk
- CITRUS HONEY SUMAC SCONE$6.00
crispy, buttery scone, with a soft center, topped with textured salt flour, sugar, butter, heavy cream,
crispy, buttery scone, with a soft center, topped with textured salt flour, sugar, butter, heavy cream,
- CORN MUFFIN$5.25
honey buttered corn muffin at the intersection of sweet and savory! ingredients: Buttermilk, Flour, Sugar, Butter, Salt, Eggs, Raw Sugar, Honey, Baking Powder, Cornmeal
honey buttered corn muffin at the intersection of sweet and savory! ingredients: Buttermilk, Flour, Sugar, Butter, Salt, Eggs, Raw Sugar, Honey, Baking Powder, Cornmeal
- SPINACH + FETA SWIRL$7.00Out of stock
savory laminated pastry filled with spinach, feta cheese, scallions and topped with za'atar + sesame seeds. INGREDIENTS: Butter, Flour, Yeast, Salt, Spinach, Feta, Scallion, Wild thyme, Oregano, Sumac, and Sesame seeds
savory laminated pastry filled with spinach, feta cheese, scallions and topped with za'atar + sesame seeds. INGREDIENTS: Butter, Flour, Yeast, Salt, Spinach, Feta, Scallion, Wild thyme, Oregano, Sumac, and Sesame seeds
- LEMON POPPY LOAF$5.50
moist lemon poppy seed pound cake
moist lemon poppy seed pound cake
- BANANA BREAD | V$5.50
ingredients: banana, coconut milk, brown sugar, sugar, grapeseed oil, flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cocoa nibs
ingredients: banana, coconut milk, brown sugar, sugar, grapeseed oil, flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cocoa nibs
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.50
Poppy's signature chocolate chip cookies. Chewy, chocolatey, not too sweet + topped with flaky sea salt. ingredients: Butter, Flour, Chocolate, Eggs, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Salt
Poppy's signature chocolate chip cookies. Chewy, chocolatey, not too sweet + topped with flaky sea salt. ingredients: Butter, Flour, Chocolate, Eggs, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Salt
- CHOCOLATE TAHINI BROWNIE | GF$5.50
ingredients: chocolate, butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, gluten free all-purpose flour (Cornstarch, White Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Milk Powder, Tapioca Flour, Potato Starch and Xanthan Gum), cocoa powder, salt, tahini, sesame seeds
ingredients: chocolate, butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, gluten free all-purpose flour (Cornstarch, White Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Milk Powder, Tapioca Flour, Potato Starch and Xanthan Gum), cocoa powder, salt, tahini, sesame seeds
- CARROT PISTACHIO CAKE | GF, HAS NUTS$8.50
Our spiced carrot cake is made with pistachio, almond flour, coconut flour and topped with tangy citrus cream cheese frosting. Topped with carrot chips, pistachios, and candied kumquat. Ingredients: Baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cardamom, cocoa powder, coconut flour, almond flour, arrowroot, dark brown sugar, sugar, eggs, grapeseed oil, carrot, pistachio, cream cheese, vanilla, white chocolate, orange zest, lemon zest, kumquat GF, has nuts
Our spiced carrot cake is made with pistachio, almond flour, coconut flour and topped with tangy citrus cream cheese frosting. Topped with carrot chips, pistachios, and candied kumquat. Ingredients: Baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cardamom, cocoa powder, coconut flour, almond flour, arrowroot, dark brown sugar, sugar, eggs, grapeseed oil, carrot, pistachio, cream cheese, vanilla, white chocolate, orange zest, lemon zest, kumquat GF, has nuts
- RHUBARB CRUMB BAR | GF, HAS NUTS$7.00
Tart lemon custard sits on top of a salty, slightly savory crust made with cornmeal, almond flour and thyme. Ingredients: Butter, Sugar, Almond Flour, Corn Flour, Maldon, Thyme, Eggs, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Gelatin
Tart lemon custard sits on top of a salty, slightly savory crust made with cornmeal, almond flour and thyme. Ingredients: Butter, Sugar, Almond Flour, Corn Flour, Maldon, Thyme, Eggs, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Gelatin
- SPICED LAMB SAUSAGE ROLL$8.00Out of stock
- FIG LEAF + CARDAMOM MORNING BUN$6.00
ingredients: butter, flour, yeast, salt, fig leaf, cardamom, sugar, lemon zest
ingredients: butter, flour, yeast, salt, fig leaf, cardamom, sugar, lemon zest
- SINGLE CHOCOLATE HALVA$1.50
BREAKFAST | DAILY OFFERINGS
- SEASONAL FRITTATA | VEG, GF$8.50
kale, swiss chard, caramelized onions, goat cheese
kale, swiss chard, caramelized onions, goat cheese
- YOGURT + FRUIT PARFAIT | HAS NUTS$8.00
ithaca full fat plain yogurt + seasonal fruit compote topped with poppy's granola.
ithaca full fat plain yogurt + seasonal fruit compote topped with poppy's granola.
- ORANGE BLOSSOM OVERNIGHT OATS | V, GF, HAS NUTS$8.00
gluten-free oats, tahini, chia seeds, oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, clove, cocoa powder, nuts, fruit | GF, HAS NUTS
gluten-free oats, tahini, chia seeds, oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, clove, cocoa powder, nuts, fruit | GF, HAS NUTS
BREAKFAST | WEEKEND SPECIALS
- EGG SANDWICH$14.00Out of stock
farm fresh scrambled eggs with american cheese, bacon, calabrian chili aioli + arugula on your choice of house-made biscuit OR toasted runner + stone brioche. only available friday, saturday + sunday until 1:30pm
farm fresh scrambled eggs with american cheese, bacon, calabrian chili aioli + arugula on your choice of house-made biscuit OR toasted runner + stone brioche. only available friday, saturday + sunday until 1:30pm
- LIL CHICK | VEG$10.00Out of stock
farm fresh scrambled eggs + american cheese on toasted runner + stone brioche. only available friday, saturday + sunday until 1:30pm
farm fresh scrambled eggs + american cheese on toasted runner + stone brioche. only available friday, saturday + sunday until 1:30pm
LUNCH
- CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH$16.00Out of stock
Fried chicken cutlet sandwich with a rosemary aioli and slaw. fried chicken cutlet: tamari, eggs, bread crumbs red onion, fennel, cabbage, olive oil, salt, pepper, white wine vinegar rosemary aioli
Fried chicken cutlet sandwich with a rosemary aioli and slaw. fried chicken cutlet: tamari, eggs, bread crumbs red onion, fennel, cabbage, olive oil, salt, pepper, white wine vinegar rosemary aioli
- ARTICHOKE + MOZZARELLA SANDWICH | VEG, HAS NUTS$14.00Out of stock
marinated artichokes, basil + arugula pesto (made with almonds), mozzarella, arugula on runner + stone baguette
marinated artichokes, basil + arugula pesto (made with almonds), mozzarella, arugula on runner + stone baguette
- TURKEY SANDWICH$16.00Out of stock
housemade turkey, little gems, grafton cheddar cheese, housemade pickled vegetables, green goddess aioli on runner + stone potato levain
housemade turkey, little gems, grafton cheddar cheese, housemade pickled vegetables, green goddess aioli on runner + stone potato levain
- VEGGIE MARKET BOWL | VEG$16.00Out of stock
fatoush salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, scallion, parsley, mint), jammy egg, labneh, poppy's fermented hot sauce (fermented fresno peppers, carrots, garlic, onion, salt, rice wine vinegar), sumac dressing + za'atar pita crisps
fatoush salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, scallion, parsley, mint), jammy egg, labneh, poppy's fermented hot sauce (fermented fresno peppers, carrots, garlic, onion, salt, rice wine vinegar), sumac dressing + za'atar pita crisps
- GREEN SALAD | VEG$16.00
little gem, marinated white beans ( lemon, olive oil, salt, pepper, calabrian chili), grilled green beans, shaved parmesan, rosemary almonds, caesar dressing ( capers, lemon, garlic, red wine vinegar, citrus aioli)
little gem, marinated white beans ( lemon, olive oil, salt, pepper, calabrian chili), grilled green beans, shaved parmesan, rosemary almonds, caesar dressing ( capers, lemon, garlic, red wine vinegar, citrus aioli)
- MARKET BOX$20.00Out of stock
chicken or steak marinated in olive oil, garlic, lemon, thyme served with our cauliflower + mushroom salad and buckwheat salad
chicken or steak marinated in olive oil, garlic, lemon, thyme served with our cauliflower + mushroom salad and buckwheat salad
- HOUSEMADE FOCACCIA$7.00
king mushroom, green garlic sauce, calabrian chile, ricotta salata, parsley
king mushroom, green garlic sauce, calabrian chile, ricotta salata, parsley
SOUPS + SNACKS
- MATZO BALL SOUP$20.00
32oz. chicken broth, matzo balls (matzo meal, eggs, canola oil, seltzer, baking powder), carrots + dill
32oz. chicken broth, matzo balls (matzo meal, eggs, canola oil, seltzer, baking powder), carrots + dill
- SPINACH + WHITE BEAN SOUP | VEG, GF$20.00
32oz. soup with white beans, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, rosemary, spinach, red chili flakes, lemon, and parmesan.
32oz. soup with white beans, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, rosemary, spinach, red chili flakes, lemon, and parmesan.
- RED LENTIL CURRY | V$20.00
32oz. soup filled with cashew, onion, carrot, potato, ginger, mustard seeds, turmeric, curry powder, garam masala, chili powder, salt, cumin, clove, lemon juice, tomatoes, coconut milk, red lentils, basil, and cilantro.
32oz. soup filled with cashew, onion, carrot, potato, ginger, mustard seeds, turmeric, curry powder, garam masala, chili powder, salt, cumin, clove, lemon juice, tomatoes, coconut milk, red lentils, basil, and cilantro.
- GREEN FALAFEL | GF, V$20.00
6 pieces of green falafel made with chickpeas, onion, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, parsley, rice flour, salt, baking powder, cardamom, cumin.
6 pieces of green falafel made with chickpeas, onion, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, parsley, rice flour, salt, baking powder, cardamom, cumin.
- SPINACH FRITTERS | GF, VEGAN$20.00
Crispy fritters made with spinach, onions, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, chickpea flour, sugar, salt.
Crispy fritters made with spinach, onions, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, chickpea flour, sugar, salt.
- TURKEY MEATBALLS$22.00
6 large meatballs made with turkey, onion, garlic powder, bread crumbs, egg, ricotta, parmesan, chili flakes, cabbage, blistered cherry tomatoes, basil, olive oil, butter, and salt.
6 large meatballs made with turkey, onion, garlic powder, bread crumbs, egg, ricotta, parmesan, chili flakes, cabbage, blistered cherry tomatoes, basil, olive oil, butter, and salt.
- HALF-ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$16.00
our pasture-raised + brined overnight. one of the most flavorful, juiciest rotisserie chickens halved for your convenience.
our pasture-raised + brined overnight. one of the most flavorful, juiciest rotisserie chickens halved for your convenience.
DIPS, SALADS, ACCOMPANIMENTS
- EGG SALAD | GF$10.00
organic eggs, organic crème fraîche, grainy mustard, white wine vinegar, lemon, dill + scallions.
organic eggs, organic crème fraîche, grainy mustard, white wine vinegar, lemon, dill + scallions.
- TUNA SALAD$14.00
Canned ortiz tuna, dijon mustard, canola oil, lemon, garlic, pepper, celery, dill, scallion, lemon + aioli
Canned ortiz tuna, dijon mustard, canola oil, lemon, garlic, pepper, celery, dill, scallion, lemon + aioli
- CHICKPEA SALAD | GF, VEG$14.00
tasty chickpeas mixed with scallions, dill, halloumi, fennel, cucumber, apple cider, dijon, honey, salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon
tasty chickpeas mixed with scallions, dill, halloumi, fennel, cucumber, apple cider, dijon, honey, salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon
- ZA'ATAR CHICKEN SALAD | GF$16.00
Creamy salad with organic chicken thighs, za'atar, tahini, lemon, olive oil, salt pepper, cucumbers, parsley, scallion, mint, garlic, canola oil
Creamy salad with organic chicken thighs, za'atar, tahini, lemon, olive oil, salt pepper, cucumbers, parsley, scallion, mint, garlic, canola oil
- BUCKWHEAT SALAD | GF, V, HAS NUTS$14.00
buckwheat, cucumbers, beets, red onions, toasted almonds, parsley, dill, mint + lemon dill vinaigrette (dijon, lemon juice, agave, olive oil, dill, salt + pepper)
buckwheat, cucumbers, beets, red onions, toasted almonds, parsley, dill, mint + lemon dill vinaigrette (dijon, lemon juice, agave, olive oil, dill, salt + pepper)
- SPRING ORECCHIETTE SALAD | VEG$14.00
orecchiette, spring peas, shaved parmesan, parsley, garlic, olive oil, lemon, salt + pepper
orecchiette, spring peas, shaved parmesan, parsley, garlic, olive oil, lemon, salt + pepper
- GREEN BEAN SALAD | GF, V, HAS NUTS$14.00
sautéed green beans, radishes, white beans, capers, pickled red onions, pine nuts, parsley + aleppo pepper
sautéed green beans, radishes, white beans, capers, pickled red onions, pine nuts, parsley + aleppo pepper
- CAULIFLOWER + MUSHROOMS | GF, VEG$14.00
cauliflower + cremini mushrooms, chickpeas, toasted sunflower seeds, pepperoncini peppers, parsley + yogurt dill dressing (yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, dill, garlic powder, salt + pepper)
cauliflower + cremini mushrooms, chickpeas, toasted sunflower seeds, pepperoncini peppers, parsley + yogurt dill dressing (yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, dill, garlic powder, salt + pepper)
- HUMMUS | GF, V$10.00
mashed organic chickpeas, blended with tahini, roasted garlic, lemon juice, and aleppo
mashed organic chickpeas, blended with tahini, roasted garlic, lemon juice, and aleppo
- GREEN TAHINI | GF, HAS SESAME$9.00
tahini with cilantro, garlic, cumin, lemon juice, water
tahini with cilantro, garlic, cumin, lemon juice, water
- LABNEH | GF$10.00
organic whole milk yogurt with olive oil + za’atar
organic whole milk yogurt with olive oil + za’atar
- ARTICHOKE TAPENADE | GF, VEG$12.00Out of stock
artichoke and pepperoncini topped with chili flake, mayo, olives + parmesan
artichoke and pepperoncini topped with chili flake, mayo, olives + parmesan
- CHAROSET | GF, HAS NUTS$18.00
sephardic charoset with dates, raisins, pecans, pistachios, almonds + pomegranate molasses. 8oz
sephardic charoset with dates, raisins, pecans, pistachios, almonds + pomegranate molasses. 8oz
FROZEN FOODS
- FROZEN CHICKEN STOCK (32OZ)$18.00
- FROZEN BEEF BONE BROTH (32OZ)$22.00
Beef broth filled with onions, carrot, celery, apple cider vinegar, thyme, parsley, garlic, ginger, and maldon salt. Also available hot and fresh in a 12oz cup in the cafe.
Beef broth filled with onions, carrot, celery, apple cider vinegar, thyme, parsley, garlic, ginger, and maldon salt. Also available hot and fresh in a 12oz cup in the cafe.
- FROZEN BISCUITS$20.00
pack of 4 fully baked frozen biscuits
pack of 4 fully baked frozen biscuits
- FROZEN MAC + CHEESE | VEG$24.00Out of stock
cavatelli elbow pasta, topped with sharp vermont white cheddar, fontina cheese, breadcrumbs + nutmeg
cavatelli elbow pasta, topped with sharp vermont white cheddar, fontina cheese, breadcrumbs + nutmeg
- FROZEN PESTO | HAS NUTS, GF$14.00
almonds, parmesan, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, arugula + basil.
almonds, parmesan, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, arugula + basil.
- FROZEN COOKIE DOUGH$26.00
frozen cookie dough log, makes 6 cookies
frozen cookie dough log, makes 6 cookies
- FROZEN PIGS IN A BLANKET$25.00Out of stock
beef hot dogs rolled in puff pastry topped with an egg wash
beef hot dogs rolled in puff pastry topped with an egg wash
- FROZEN CHICKEN POT PIE$35.00Out of stock
simple pastry dough of AP flour, butter, salt and sugar with a hearty filling of celery parsnips, carrots, turnips, potatoes, shallots, garlic, chicken, chicken stock, white wine, flour butter, lemon, nutmeg, dijon, whole milk, salt and pepper.
simple pastry dough of AP flour, butter, salt and sugar with a hearty filling of celery parsnips, carrots, turnips, potatoes, shallots, garlic, chicken, chicken stock, white wine, flour butter, lemon, nutmeg, dijon, whole milk, salt and pepper.
BEVERAGES
- DRIP COFFEE$4.00
black fox drip coffee
black fox drip coffee
- DECAF DRIP COFFEE$4.00
black fox drip coffee
black fox drip coffee
- AU LAIT$4.25
black fox drip coffee + your choice of steamed milk
black fox drip coffee + your choice of steamed milk
- DECAF AU LAIT$4.25
decaf drip with your choice of steamed milk
decaf drip with your choice of steamed milk
- COLD BREW$4.50
black fox cold brew
black fox cold brew
- ESPRESSO$3.00
black fox espresso
black fox espresso
- AMERICANO$4.00
two shots of espresso + hot water
two shots of espresso + hot water
- MACCHIATO$3.50
black fox espresso + a dash of frothy steamed milk of your choice.
black fox espresso + a dash of frothy steamed milk of your choice.
- CAPPUCCINO$4.75
black fox espresso + steamed milk foam.
black fox espresso + steamed milk foam.
- CORTADO$4.00
black fox espresso + your choice of milk.
black fox espresso + your choice of milk.
- FLAT WHITE$4.75
- LATTE$5.00
black fox espresso + your choice of milk.
black fox espresso + your choice of milk.
- MOCHA$5.50
black fox espresso, our house made cocoa mix + your choice of milk
black fox espresso, our house made cocoa mix + your choice of milk
- CARDAMOM MAPLE LATTE$6.00
black fox espresso, housemade cardamom maple syrup + your choice of milk.
black fox espresso, housemade cardamom maple syrup + your choice of milk.
- DONA TURMERIC LATTE$6.00
dona turmeric blend + your choice of milk.
dona turmeric blend + your choice of milk.
- DONA CHAI LATTE$6.00
dona chai + your choice of milk.
dona chai + your choice of milk.
- MATCHA LATTE$6.00
matcha blended with your choice of milk.
matcha blended with your choice of milk.
- HOT TEA$4.00
dona tea
dona tea
- HOT COCOA$6.00
poppy's hot cocoa made with valrhona chocolate + your choice of steamed milk.
poppy's hot cocoa made with valrhona chocolate + your choice of steamed milk.
- ROSE LATTE$6.50
black fox espresso + your choice of milk w/ housemade rose syrup.
black fox espresso + your choice of milk w/ housemade rose syrup.
- ICED TEA$4.50
your choice of hibiscus or black unsweetened iced tea.
your choice of hibiscus or black unsweetened iced tea.
- SEASONAL LEMONADE$6.00
lavender lemonade
lavender lemonade
- SEASONAL ARNOLD PALMER$6.00
lavender lemonade w/ black iced tea
lavender lemonade w/ black iced tea
- STEAMER (8oz)$1.50
steamed milk of your choice
steamed milk of your choice
- LEMON SPINDRIFT$2.50
- RASPBERRY LIME SPINDRIFT$2.50
- YUZU SOMETHING + NOTHING$2.50
- CUCUMBER SOMETHING + NOTHING$2.50
- SARATOGA STILL WATER$2.50
- SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER$2.50
- DROUGHT GREEN JUICE$13.00
- DROUGHT BEET JUICE$13.00
- RAW MERMAID LEMONADE$11.00
- NATALIE'S ORANGE JUICE$5.00
16oz
16oz